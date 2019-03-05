Photo highlights: Red Sands Christian School science fair

Winslow’s Red Sands Christian School held its science fair for students from kindergarten through eighth grade. Each student presented a demonstration of science facts or a science experiment. From left: a poster presenting wind effects from the
third grade, studying the effect of water or soda on plants and Ellerie makes batteries from lemons that can illuminate a small light bulb.
