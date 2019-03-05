Lady Bulldogs softball trounce Sedona Lady Scorpians; Bulldogs win one, lose two in tourney

WINSLOW, Ariz. — The Winslow Lady Bulldogs softball team blitzed the Sedona Red Rock Lady Scorpions 19-0 in their opening game of the season in Winslow.

The Lady Bulldogs scored nine runs in the first inning before there was an out in the easy victory. There were only two hits in the first inning. The rout continued in the second inning as Winslow scored nine runs on four hits in the bottom of the second inning. The Lady Bulldogs only scored once in the third inning and didn’t score in the fourth taking a 19-0 lead into the final inning.

Winslow used two pitchers, who worked a no-hit, no-run shut out. Starlynn James worked the first three innings and Jordyn Johnson worked the final two. They each had six strike outs. Winslow had one error.

Winslow had seven hits. Shea Hanson was one for one with a double and an RBI. Jordyn Johnson was one for one with a triple and an RBI. Adrianna Yazzie was one for one with two RBIs. Kayleigh Martinez was one for one with an RBI. Kristara Tso was one for one with a triple and two RBIs.

Winslow also had 12 walks and a less than stellar defensive opponent.

The Lady Bulldogs were scheduled to host the Chinle Lady Wildcats on Tuesday.

Winslow Bulldogs baseball team wins one, lose two in Florence Tournament

The Winslow Bulldogs playing in the Joe Padilla Invitational Tournament in Florence on Thursday split their first two games.

In their first game the Bulldogs defeated the Show Low Cougars 6-5. In the second contest they lost 3-2 to the Miami Vandals. In the final game March 1, the Tombstone Yellowjackets clobbered the Bulldogs 12-3 in a four-inning contest. They won one and lost three in the tournament for a 1-4 season record to date.

In the victory over Show Low the Bulldogs built a 6-0 lead by scoring a run in the top of the first inning, three in the top of the second and two in the top of the third. Show Low scored three in the bottom of the third and two in the bottom of the fourth but did not score in the fifth and last inning of the abbreviated contest. Winslow had eight hits and the Cougars five.

In the loss to Miami the Bulldogs took a 1-0 lead in the top of the second inning and increased the score to 2-0 in the top of the third. The Vandals tied the game in the bottom of the third and won it 3-2 in the bottom of the fourth inning. Winslow outhit the Vandals six to four but could not score in the fifth and final inning.

In the loss to Tombstone the Bulldogs gave up six runs in each of the first two innings and did not score until plating three in the top of the fourth and final inning. Tombstone scored 12 runs on only five hits and seven walks. Winslow had six hits and one walk.

The Bulldogs were slated to play the Tuba City Warriors at Tuba City March 5 and host the Snowflake Lobos March 7.