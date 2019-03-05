Holbrook High School Students of the Month

Holbrook High School recently announced its January Students of the Month. Standing left to right: Heidi Yazzie, Carlton Platero, Donovan Begay, Jonathan Black and Jesiee Gardner. Seated left to right: Talyssa Larson, Charli McKibben, Charity Billie, Damien Clark, Brooke Lester, Desirae Bain and Tristen Ambrose. Not pictured: Caitlyn Duffy, Angela Hamilton, Josten Chee and Shandelariah Footracer.