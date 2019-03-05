Holbrook High AP Studio Art students shine

Fifty one students from eight regional schools submitted 109 entries at the 33rd annual NPC Juried High School Exhibit, which took place on the NPC Show Low campus. Leading the way for the Holbrook High School AP Studio Art class was Jolene Ayze who received Best in Show in the drawing category and was awarded a $2,000 scholarship. Jolene also received an honorable mention accolade for a second piece that she entered. Ashlyn Wilhelm and Katonah Cone garnered second and third place, respectively, in the drawing category. Valtavia Cook received an honorable mention merit in the painting and mixed media category. Meghan Cummings, Tiffiany Seaton, and Cassie Yazzie had entries accepted into the show as well. From left: Tiffiany Seaton, Abbie Harmon, Katonah Cone, Valtavia Cook, Jolene Ayze, Meghan Cummings and Ashlyn Wilhelm. (
