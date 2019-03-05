Glove manufacturing facility expands to Navajo Nation

(Photo/Navajo Nation Office of the President and Vice President)

(Photo/Navajo Nation Office of the President and Vice President)

  • Originally Published: March 5, 2019 10:37 a.m.

    • On Feb. 21, Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez, Vice President Myron Lizer and Navajo Nation Division of Economic Development Economic Director JT Willie met with officials from Rhino Health LLC, an international nitrile glove manufacturing company that is expanding their operations to produce latex gloves at the Church Rock Manufacturing facility in Church Rock, New Mexico. The initiative has the potential of creating up to 350 new jobs on the Navajo Nation.

    More like this story

    Comments

    Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.

    Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.