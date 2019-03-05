Glove manufacturing facility expands to Navajo Nation

On Feb. 21, Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez, Vice President Myron Lizer and Navajo Nation Division of Economic Development Economic Director JT Willie met with officials from Rhino Health LLC, an international nitrile glove manufacturing company that is expanding their operations to produce latex gloves at the Church Rock Manufacturing facility in Church Rock, New Mexico. The initiative has the potential of creating up to 350 new jobs on the Navajo Nation.