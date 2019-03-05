Around the Rez: week of March 6

Homolovi Chapter of Arizona Archaeological Socity presents guest lecturer March 13 in Winslow

The Homolovi Chapter of AAS (Arizona Archaeological Society) is pleased to present Melyssa Huston of Petrified Forest National Park March 13, at 7 p.m. at the Winslow Chamber of Commerce Visitor Center (Historic Lorenzo Hubbell Trading Post), 523 W. Second St, Winslow, Arizona, presenting on the recent land acquisitions of the Park and the results of archaeological surveys there. More information is available by calling Sky Roshay at (928) 536-3307. Participants can also join for dinner at 5 p.m. at the Historic La Posada Turquoise Room (on your own tab).

Holbrook High School state mandated testing information

Holrook High School is communicating the following state mandated testing information for parent-guardian awareness and planning purposes: AzMERIT writing for students enrolled in English 9, 10, or 11 courses will be administered April 2.

AIMS science for freshman and sophomore students enrolled in general biology will occur April9.

AzMERIT reading for students enrolled in English 9, 10, or 11 courses will take place April 16 (part 1) and April 17 (part 2).

AzMERIT math for students enrolled in algebra, geometry, or Algebra II or topics will be given April 23.



All assessments will be issued in the morning from 8 a.m. — noon; however, students may take as much time as they need to complete.



Lance Phaturos, HHS principal, said a large part of the school’s letter grade hinges on students’ performance on the aforementioned assessments and we are also required to test at least 95 percent of the students enrolled in those respective courses.

“As a result, we respectfully request that our parents and guardians ensure that students who are slated to test are present in school on the above dates and we also ask that they encourage their students to take their time and do their best,” Phaturos said.

More information or if you have questions is available by calling Mr. Phaturos at Holbrook High School (928) 524-2815.

Hardrock and Kayenta town halls rescheduled

The Kayenta town hall regarding the potential acquisition of the Navajo Generating Station by Navajo Transitional Energy Company scheduled for Saturday, March 9, 2019 is rescheduled for Sunday, March 10, 2019. The town hall will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Kayenta Commission building.

The Hardrock Chapter town hall remains on Friday, March 8, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the chapter house.

Flagstaff Justice Court and Flagstaff Municipal Court will hold court in Tuba City April 18

The Flagstaff Justice Court and the Flagstaff Municipal Court will hold court in Tuba City, Arizona at the Tuba City Judicial District April 18 at 1:30 p.m. (DST).

Pre-registration is required. Those with an open criminal or traffic case with the Flagstaff Justice Court and/or Flagstaff Municipal Court, including cases with outstanding warrants can register.

Individuals may appear in court without fear of being arrested. If an individual has a warrant out of the Flagstaff Justice Court and/or Flagstaff Municipal Court they can register for court and ask the judge that it be cancelled.

The deadline to register is April 17 by 4 p.m. (DST) More information and to register is available by calling ( 928) 283-4518.

Birdsprings revival March 7-9

Leupp Jesus for Birdsprings revival is March 7-9 at the Champter Dome on Route 15. Special speaker is Pastor Tom White of Flame of Fire Ministries of Gallup, New Mexico.

Thursday and Friday services are at 6 p.m. On Saturday, lunch is at 2 p.m. with evening service at 5 p.m. All are invited for prayer needs, salvation, healing and deliverance from addictions.

The theme is Col. 2:7 and more information is available by calling (928) 613-4818.

Arm wrestling contest in Tuba City April 4

The Western Navajo Fair presents an Arm Wrestling Contest at the Tuba City Spring Festival April 4 at 6 p.m. at the Western Navajo Fairgrounds. $10 to enter and applications are available at the Tuba City Chapter House. More information is available by contacting the WNF office at (928) 283-5544.

Southwest Navajo Nation revival

Leupp Nazarene Church set March 14-17 for its revival with main speaker Gilbert Maria of Ramah, New Mexico. Services start at 6 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

The schedule has a 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. service with a dinner at 5 p.m. Sunday School starts at 9 a.m. with main service at 10 a.m.

The church is west of Leupp on Navajo Route 15 and Pastor Darrell Begay may be called at (928) 853-5321.

Community forum about domestic violence in Winslow March 18

The Winslow Police Department and the Citizens Liaison Committee forum night panel discussion will take place March 18 at 6 p.m., at the Winslow Chamber of Commerce located at 523 W. Second Street.

All are welcome to attend.

Expert panelists will be on site to inform the community regarding domestic violence and participate in a question and answer session.

Panelists include:

Theresa Warren, executive director of Alice’s Place; Tiffany Brooks, program manager of Alice’s Place; Gina McCauley, case manager of Alice’s Place; Daniel Brown, chief of Winslow Police Department; Roxanne Padilla, victim services director and victim compensation coordinator of Navajo County Victims Services; Beth Carlson, behavioral health therapist of ChangePoint Integrated Health and Stephanie Loyer, case manager of Arizona Child and Adolescent Initiative.

This informative discussion is free and open to the public.

More information is available by contacting Jessica Head, administrative assistant at (928) 289-1447.

