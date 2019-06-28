Body of 21-month-old infant found after two day search near Shiprock

SHIPROCK, N.M. – The body of 21-month-old Kyron Kelewood, was located by search teams this morning at approximately 11:15 a.m.



Navajo Police Department received a call June 27 from a resident in the Horseshoe Canyon area. The caller indicated a woman had approached her house severely dehydrated and stated she had left her children near Horseshoe Canyon in a remote location, 9 miles northeast of Highway 491 in Shiprock, New Mexico.



At the time of his disappearance, Kyron was in the company of his mother, an infant minor and an adult male. The male had no immediate relationship to the mother and children. The vehicle they were traveling in became stuck on June 26. Details on when Kyron became separated from the adults is still under investigation.

When responding, officers arrived to meet with the mother, she then took officers to the area where she left her children. Officers found the infant minor, who was immediately rushed to the local hospital for treatment. The adult male was found a short time later.

A search was immediately coordinated with state, local and county law enforcement agencies and regional first responders to locate Kyron. Volunteers gathered at the Shiprock Chapter House early June 28 to assist with the ongoing search. Additional community members appeared through the morning to assist.



The Navajo Division of Public Safety and federal partners are conducting an active investigation and simultaneously, the Navajo Police Department coordinated the search operation.

“On behalf of the Navajo People, we offer our condolences, support, and comfort to the community of Shiprock,” said Navajo Nation President Johnathan Nez. “This has been a heartbreaking experience for the community. Let us come together today to pray for our children and families throughout the Navajo Nation. We also extend our appreciation to the volunteers, community members, local leaders, Navajo Police Department and county law enforcement for their efforts and support.”

“We find strength and solace in the power of participation of our community and the commitment of all first responders as we bring closure to the family,” said Chief of Police Phillip Francisco.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Navajo Division of Public Safety will lead the investigation into the disappearance and unfortunate death of Kyron Kelewood.

More information regarding this case will be released when it becomes available.

Information provided by the Office of the President and Vice President