Ashlynne Mike murderer wants life prison term reversed

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A man who pleaded guilty to kidnapping, raping and murdering an 11-year-old girl in New Mexico in 2016 now wants his life prison sentence reversed.
Tom Begaye was sentenced in 2017 after pleading guilty to murder and aggravated sexual abuse in Ashlynne Mike's death near Shiprock on the Navajo Nation.
Albuquerque TV station KRQE reports Begaye says in a 10-page handwritten motion that his rights were violated when authorities questioned him.
Begaye says he's developmentally disabled, didn't understand his legal rights and didn't get competent counsel from his attorney.
Begaye says he was drunk the day of the killing and because of that, the killing wasn't premeditated and he shouldn't have been charged with first-degree murder.
He's seeking an evidentiary court hearing and a lesser charge in the case.
More like this story
- Navajo man sentenced to life for kidnapping, assault of 11-year-old Ashlynne Mike
- Suspect pleads guilty to murder of Navajo girl
- Pascua Yaqui man sentenced to five years in federal prison for aggravated sexual abuse with the use of force
- Navajo man sentenced to 18 years for federal sex abuse conviction
- Navajo man sentenced to 30-year federal prison term for aggravated sexual abuse of three minors
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.