FCC proposal could boost broadband internet on tribal lands

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — The Federal Communications Commission has proposed giving rural Native American tribes a priority filing window for licenses that could expand internet access on their land.
The FCC has been working to revamp the way it issues licenses for the 2.5 GHz-band Educational Broadband Services spectrum.
It recently proposed eliminating the educational use requirement and letting tribes apply for licenses before they're auctioned.
The FCC will vote on the proposal July 10.
The spectrum largely is unassigned in the U.S. West and is seen as key to expanding 5G access.
The FCC says granting licenses to rural, federally recognized tribes would help establish or boost broadband coverage in underserved areas. Tribally owned entities, including tribal colleges and universities, also would be given priority for licenses.
The proposal won't affect existing license holders.
More like this story
- No longer in the dark: Navajo homes get electricity
- Tribal areas still struggle with lagging technology
- Despite federal push, one-third of those living in rural areas lack broadband access
- Advocates worry FCC changes to Lifeline could hit Indian Country hard
- Hopi Tribe to acquire CenturyTel Arizona operations
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.