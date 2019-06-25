Winslow Elks Club honors Flag Day

On a busy Friday before Father’s Day, the Winslow Elks formally honored the U.S. Flag and the country’s founders. In 1908, the Elks organization declared that Flag Day would be honored each year as an Elks formal duty. Winslow Elks Lodge has this ceremony each year. The ceremony is a mix of the historical evolution of the flag and the many things it may represent. The flag, for example symbolizes Brotherhood, Charity, Fidelity, Honesty and Patriotism to name only a few. Elks officers and members present participated in a 45-minute formal ceremony and readings.