Sponsors rolling out red carpet for guests at annual Navajo Nation Fourth of July

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — A guest of the Navajo Nation.

That’s how the Navajo Nation wants everyone attending the annual Navajo Nation Fourth of July celebration and PRCA Pro Rodeo to feel. The event takes place at the Navajo Nation Fairgrounds in Window Rock July 3-6.

Navajo Nation fair officials have been working diligently behind the scenes for the past several months to launch a first-ever, hassle-free admission to an array of action-packed events.

One of the highlights of this year’s celebration will be the Ned LeDoux country music concert, which takes placeJuly 4 immediately after a spectacular fireworks display. LeDoux is the son of rodeo legend and late country music icon Chris LeDoux.

LeDoux served as the drummer for his late father’s band “Western Underground” in 1998 and has since performed all over the country, in saloons and bars to mainstream amphitheaters and arenas. After Chris LeDoux’s passing in 2005, Ned has stepped up to the microphone with a guitar and has done his best as a country front man.

“Sagebrush” has some songs co-written by his late father, whose songs and ideas inspired Ned to pick up the guitar and write his own music. Songs “Never Change,” “Cowboy Life,” “We Ain’t Got It All” and “Forever a Cowboy” were a father-and-son collaboration, with Ned finishing songs his father had left ideas for.

“I didn’t want to lean on my dad too much, so it was just a way for me to just fill in some blanks with dad’s unfinished thoughts,” LeDoux said.

Additionally, the “Whole Lotta Agriculture Expo” will highlight various facets of agriculture on the Navajo Nation such as an equine demonstration to a hands-on horseshoe tournament. The Whole Lotta Agriculture Ag Expo begins July 4 at Nakai Hall.

“We are very appreciative to all the great sponsors who are helping to provide this first-ever opportunity to truly experience the Navajo Nation Fourth of July Celebration and PRCA Pro Rodeo,” said Interim Navajo Nation Fair Manager Jonathan Hale.

Information provided by Navajo Nation Fair Office

