Senators push for hearing on Chaco protection

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Members of New Mexico’s congressional delegation are pushing for a Senate hearing on legislation that would withdraw federal holdings from oil and gas development around Chaco Culture National Historical Park.
The legislation was reintroduced earlier this year as environmentalists and Native American tribes seek to make permanent a 10-mile (16-kilometer) buffer around the park.
Supporters say it would protect culturally significant sites located beyond Chaco’s boundaries.
Most of the land surrounding the park belongs to the Navajo Nation or are allotments owned by individual Navajos. The legislation would not affect development of those lands.
U.S. Sens. Tom Udall and Martin Heinrich are asking that the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee take up the bill at its next meeting. Once the committee acts, the full Senate could consider the measure.
More like this story
- Tribes urge US to ban drilling around sacred New Mexico site
- President Nez advocates for Interior Secretary's support to protect Chaco
- Fracking and drilling near Chaco Canyon challenged by Begaye, Nez
- Navajo delegation lobbies Congress over new Utah trustee designation
- Indian country has sharp reaction to burning of Notre Dame Cathedral
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.