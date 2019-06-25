Residents show up for Winslow’s City Hall Open House

(Todd Roth/NHO)

(Todd Roth/NHO)

  • Originally Published: June 25, 2019 11:49 a.m.

    • Winslow’s City Hall Open House made staff available for residents’ questions June 8. Outside there was shade, seating, free food and more city staff with Police Lt. Cano grilling hot dogs.

    More like this story

    Comments

    Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.

    Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.




    MOST READ