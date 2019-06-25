Photo highlights: Taste of Winslow tantalizes taste buds

The Winslow Elks Club and Winslow Chamber of Commerce held the annual Taste of Winslow fundraiser June 7. The fundraiser, raffle and auction supports city activities including educational workshops, high school graduation parties and other city events. This year’s Taste of Winslow offered inexpensive samplings from Mi Pueblo, BoJo’s, Slow Town Catering, Elks Club, China Feast and Dough Mamma.
