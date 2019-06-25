Navajo signs for second buyback program

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation again is trying to consolidate land that has multiple owners within the reservation.
The tribe recently signed an agreement with the Interior Department for a second phase of the land buyback program.
The program is part of a legal settlement that found the federal government squandered billions of dollars it held in trust for tribes from energy development or other uses of tribal land.
Federal officials agreed to spend $1.6 billion to purchase so-called fractionated parcels and transfer the land to tribes. About $322 million remains. The buyback program expires in November 2022.
In an initial phase, the Navajo Nation sent offers to more than 25,000 landowners and consolidated about 242 square miles.
About 50 tribal nations have participated in the program.
More like this story
- Feds’ land buyback program pays $175 mil to Arizona tribes
- Navajo Nation looks to continue success of federal Land Buy-Back Program
- Interior launches Land Buy-Back Program for Tribal Nations to manage $1.9 billion trust land consolidation fund
- President Shelly signs off on Land Buy-Back Program
- President Obama signs Cobell Settlement
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.