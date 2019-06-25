Navajo Nation power project connects 233 homes to grid

FORT DEFIANCE, Ariz. (AP) — More than 230 homes on the Navajo Nation have been connected to the electric grid as part of a pilot project.
The Navajo Tribal Utility Authority worked with volunteer utility crews from across the country on the project that wrapped up last month.
The goal had been to connect 300 homes on the reservation where 15,000 homes don’t have power.
Tribal utility spokeswoman Deenise Becenti said June 17 the final tally was 233 homes.
The volunteer crews from 13 states also ran more than 50 miles (80.5 kilometers) of electric line from April through May.
The tribal utility worked with the American Public Power Association to design the project that both are hoping can be used as a model in the future.
