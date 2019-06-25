Kaibeto road projects to pave over three miles

KAIBETO, Ariz. — Three Kaibeto road projects are currently underway in which the Navajo Division of Transportation will pave over three miles within the chapter.

Navajo Engineering and Construction Authority (NECA) is the contractor for the $15.6 million-dollar project that will pave 3.52 miles of roadway and ease traffic at a critical intersection.

Construction crews have created a concrete roundabout and are preparing N21, N6331 and N6330 to be paved.

“Crews are currently excavating and filling embankments on N6331 near the chapter house to prepare the road for paving,” said NDOT Executive Director Garret Silversmith. “South of the Kaibeto gas station, a roundabout is being constructed to improve the flow of traffic in a busy area.”

Before paving the routes, NECA crews are addressing concrete box culvert installation, grade and drain.

Upon completing preparation, an aggregate base course will be placed on the routes before they are paved with hot asphaltic concrete pavement. Fencing and cattle guard placement are also included in the scope of work.

The project includes 98 construction work items in total with 12 items currently being worked on. Overall, the project is 13 percent complete.

“We’re currently working on permitting issues to address the placement of a borrow pit,” Silversmith said. “However, our progress in construction remains on track.”

The project started on March 25 and has an end date of April 11, 2020.

NDOT appreciates the continued support and involvement of the Navajo Nation Office of the President and Vice President, the 24th Navajo Nation Council, Kaibeto Chapter, the Bureau of Indian Affairs and NECA.