District 5 Supervisor Lena Fowler named Coconino County Board Chair

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — The Coconino County Board of Supervisors has named District 5 Supervisor Lena Fowler as Chair of the Board June 18. She replaces District 1 Supervisor Art Babbott.

Fowler will serve as chair for approximately the next nine months.

“I want to thank Supervisor Babbott for his spectacular leadership as Chairman,” Fowler said. “I’m excited to lead the Board of Supervisors over my term as we continue to serve the people of this magnificent county. Starting with the adoption of the county budget next week, I look forward to working with our regional partners to find economic development opportunities as we face the impending closure of the Navajo Generating Station. Over my term as chair, we will continue to look for ways to attract good paying jobs and keep our families here in Coconino County.”

District 1 Supervisor Art Babbott served as chair since September 2018.

“It’s been an honor serving as Chairman of the Board for these past ten months,” Babbott said. “During my time as Chairman, the Board deliberated a responsible fiscal year 2020 budget, we collaborated with community stakeholders to increase awareness on mental health issues and we strengthened our partnerships with state and federal partners to make serious strides in improving forest health. I look forward to supporting Chair Fowler as we continue to progress on these and other issues to help people in Coconino County.”

The Board also named District 4 Supervisor Jim Parks as vice-chair. Fowler and Parks begin their leadership roles June 18.

Information provided by Coconino County