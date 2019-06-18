Photo hightlights: Winslow's outdoor pool free movie night

On June 8, the Winslow Library, friends of the library and the city of Winslow Recreation Department hosted a special event, which included free admission to the pool and the movie ‘Mona.’ The event was brought to the community by the Winslow Library, friends of the library and the city of Winslow Recreation Department. Approximately 300 people took advantage of the event and the pool was filled with kids and their floatation devices.
