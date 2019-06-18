New lights for Winslow entertainment district

Thirty-four new pedestrian lights show up in Winslow. City Manager John Barkley said there was a consensus among city leadership that the city needed to provide better lighting and visibility for the safety of citizens and businesses, with a focus on developing a nightlife in the downtown corridor of Winslow. Barkley said perception is reality and that to the extent that the city can provide lighting that is conducive to building a thriving city entertainment district without compromising the preservation of the night skies in Winslow, he feels the long-term benefits will speak for themselves.
