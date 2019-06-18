Marine veteran receives new home with help from Navajo veterans administration

BÁÁHÁÁLÍ, N.M.– On May 31, Navajo Nation Vice President Myron Lizer joined Navajo veteran Jason Herbert during a house close-out ceremony, as he and his family received a new home in Bááháálí, New Mexico also known as Bread Springs, approximately 14-miles south of Gallup, New Mexico.

The new home was made possible through the partnership of the Navajo Veterans Administration and the Southwestern Indian Foundation, a non-profit organization that provides support to build and supply homes and other services to Native American families throughout the southwest.

“We thank the family for allowing the Administration to enjoy and celebrate this wonderful opportunity as Mr. Herbert and his family receive the key to their new home,” Lizer said.

Herbert, a veteran of the Marine Corps, and his wife and four children received the key and agreement for a new three-bedroom modular home with one bathroom, a kitchen, and family room.

Jason’s wife, Regina Herbert, expressed her thanks.

“We have been through many trails for the past 10 years as a family and not having a home hindered many opportunities. The Veterans Administration has been helpful and provided guidance to move forward as a family. We are beyond grateful for our new home,” she said.

According to the Southwestern Indian Foundation, approximately 10 Navajo veterans will receive new homes this year through its partnership with the Navajo Veterans Administration.

“The Nez-Lizer Administration understands that there is a great need for housing and veteran services throughout the Nation, but we are looking into the challenging and prolonged processes that hinder development and growth. We thank our veterans for being very patient with the current system,” Lizer said.

Since taking office, President Jonathan Nez and Vice President Lizer have tasked Navajo Veterans Administration Executive Director John I. King with re-evaluating its housing program to make it more effective and beneficial for Navajo veterans and their families.

More information about the Southwest Indian Foundation is available by visiting www.southwestindian.com. More information about eligibility requirements for veterans housing is available by contacting the Navajo Veterans Administration at (928) 871-6413.

(Information provided by the Office of the President and Vice President)