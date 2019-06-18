Diné College graduate hired as student recruiter

TSAILE, Ariz. — Data comprised by Diné College’s marketing and communications office suggests that the best way to recruit new and transfer students is with one of its own.



That is, a graduate of the college is the best tool at bringing new students aboard. The college followed through on that reasoning with the recent hiring of Jazzmine Martinez, who is a 2019 graduate of Diné College. It’s the first job out of college for Martinez.

“I’m very excited about the new job,” Martinez said. “I’m familiar with the high schools in the area and I’m also very familiar with Diné College.”

Martinez will work alongside Shiprock-based Esther Paul who is Diné College’s other recruiter. Together, the two will canvass the schools in the Arizona and New Mexico area for potential recruits.

Paul, a former Diné College student, said the job duties of the recruiters are to conduct campus tours, attend college and career fairs, and go out to community health and veterans fairs, flea markets, “Just Move It” events, chapter houses and visiting summer youth events. The recruitment office hosts the Shi’yazh’ College Day and College 101 events at the Diné College campuses in Tsaile and Shiprock.

“We go everywhere and attend various events all over the Navajo Nation,” Paul said.

Martinez graduated from Diné College in 2017 with an associate’s of arts degree in business administration. She graduated Spring 2019 with a bachelor’s degree in business administration. She is a 2014 graduate of Chinle High School.

The college recently was approved as a four-year institution.

Paul has been a college employee since 2015. George Joe, the college director of marketing and communications, reiterated what Paul said. He stressed attending career fairs and providing information to prospective students on the college and its programs.

“The job of a recruiter directly relates to enrollment,” Joe said. “We’re happy to have (Martinez) assist us with our recruitment.