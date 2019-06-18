Around the Rez: week of June 19

Navajo youth hit the trails

Young Navajo hikershit the trails for the next few weeks starting at 8 a.m. June 21 from Leupp Nazarene Church parking lot and returning there by 4 p.m. Snacks and drinks are provided. Son Seekers, a new Round Cedar Nazarence Church ministry in charge of the event, will have a guest hiker with a special presentation on most hikes. Some sites are in Dilkon View Point Mesa and Merril Crater near the Nvaajo Rez line. The hikes are only on Fridays up to July 26 and subject to change because of weather situations. More information is available by calling (928) 455-6648.

Ground breaking at Shiprock Wellness Center July 17

The Navajo Nation Special Diabetes Program invites you to the Shiprock Wellness Center Ground Breaking Ceremony, July 17 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Shipwreck, New Mexico.

The Navajo Nation Special Diabetes Program is a federally funded program to promote diabetes prevention through nutrition education and physical activity on the Navajo Nation and surrounding communities.

Open House at Lillian’s Playhouse in Tuba City June 21

The Navajo Nation Child Care & Development Fund Program presents an Open House June 21 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (DST) at Lillian’s Playhouse in Tuba City at Maloney Street and Kerley Road, next to veteran’s office. Lunch is provided.

Diné Camp meeting June 28-30

Tse Dasiani camp meeting is June 28-30 at Charlie Long Jr family ranch, four miles south of the old El Paso station. Tse Dasiani means sitting rock in Navajo. Friday’s service starts at 6 p.m. (MST). Saturday’s itinerary has a 7 a.m. trail ride with services at 10 a.m., 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday’s service is at 10 a.m. To get there, turn south near the station at a road sign on Navajo Route 15. The theme is ‘Look to the Lord and his strength; seek his face always.’

Fountain of Faith Camp meeting July 1-7 in Tonalea

Fountain of Faith Ministries will hold a camp meeting July 1-7 in Tonalea, Arizona, located at Highway 160, milepost 342 on Indian Route 6262. Monday through Saturday — evening service at 6 p.m. Thursday through Saturday — afternoon service at 2 p.m. July 7 — all church fellowship. Musicians and everyone is welcome to attend.

El Nathan Native Youth Camp in July in Flagstaff

El Nathan Native Youth Camp is scheduled for July 1-5 for middle school children ages 9-13 and July 8-12 for high school students in Flagstaff, Arizona.

More information and to register online is available at www.elnathanyouthcamp.com.

Largest gay Pride festival scheduled for the Navajo Nation June 28-29

Transgender community and LGBTQ+ youth to be honored on June 28-29 when the Navajo Nation gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender, queer and two-spirit community hosts the largest indigenous Pride festival in the country in Window Rock, Arizona.

Community members selected the theme: Diyingo ‘Adánitsiiskees – I am a sacred being – because of all gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender, queer and two-spirit Diné relatives are sacred and should find pride in who they are.

To mark its 50th anniversary, all events will acknowledge and honor transgender women of color and the Stonewall riots that occurred in New York City.

Organizers from Diné Pride have announced a two-day celebration that includes a Diné LGBTQ+ symposium, welcome reception with queer showcase, 5K color run, Pride festival at the Window Rock Veterans Memorial Park and an after-party in Gallup, New Mexico.

More information for supporters interested in volunteering or learning more about Supporters Diné Pride is available by visiting NavajoNationPride.com or EqualityNavajo.org

Sumi’nungwa Hopi Festival at First Mesa Sept. 21-22

A Sumi’nungwa Hopi Festival is scheduled for September 21-22 at First Mesa on the Hopi Reservation.



The weekend will consist of Native American Arts and Craft booths, as well as food booths. Peddlers Permit and Food Handlers Cards are required. The highlight will be the Social Dances that will occur throughout each day. This is open to all Social Dance Groups. New this year, is the addition of a 10K & 5K run. Open to all male & female running enthusiasts.

The fee for a space is $20 per vendor, per day and is on a first come, first served basis. A deadline for submission of vendor applications has been set for Thursday, Sept. 19 at 5 p.m. Applications will not be accepted once the deadline has passed. Vendors are encouraged to set up starting at 8 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 20. Each vendor will be assigned a space. Space size is 10 X 10. Selection of own space will not be permitted.

DHD Events, the sponsor’s intent is to bring everyone together to reinforce a lasting bond between people and in doing so, recognizing that everyone is connected in one way or another. The event is open to everyone. All walks of life. It is also an alcohol and drug free event.

Lodging is available at the Hopi Cultural Center Motel (928) 734-2401 and at the Moencopi Legacy Inn & Suites in Moencopi (928) 283-5400. A campsite area is also available at the Honyumptewa residence.

More information in general and about vendor applications is available by calling (928) 737-0174.