Winslow boys and girls basketball teams plan busy summer

WINSLOW, Ariz. — Winslow Lady Bulldog coach Jerron Jordan has plans for a busy summer to prepare the team for the coming season.

Beginning in June, the team will be playing in the Coconino High School League every Tuesday. On June 8 and 9, the Lady Bulldogs will be participated in the Fort Lewis Team Camp at Durango, Colorado.

The Lady Bulldog Basketball Camp is June 10 through June 13. This camp will be held in the Winslow Petranovich Gymnasium. The team will be playing in the Arizona State University Team Camp from June 14 through June 17.

Winslow Bulldog Football Coach Bandon Guzman has plans for a busy summer to prepare the team for the coming season. They will be participating in a summer weights program every day.

The Bulldogs have events scheduled for the summer to keep them in shape for next year’s season. The first was at Arizona Christian in Scottsdale May 29. The second is at the Blue Ridge Tournament at Blue Ridge High School June 15. The third is the Bourgade Catholic Tournament in Phoenix June 20. The fourth is the Mingus Passing League in Cottonwood June 27.