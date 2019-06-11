Sweetland Community Garden Expo in Winslow

On June 1, Navajo County Public Health sponsored a community garden expo at the Winslow Community Garden on the east end of town with lectures on transplanting trees, planting seeds and creating a raised bed. He also spoke about herbal teas and general gardening while taking questions. Allison Hephner, far right, introduced the community gardening concept to Winslow a couple of years ago and the city of Winslow donated a location that had shade and water. Other volunteers have donated time and materials to make the garden a reality.
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.