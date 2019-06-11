Sweetland Community Garden Expo in Winslow

On June 1, Navajo County Public Health sponsored a community garden expo at the Winslow Community Garden on the east end of town with lectures on transplanting trees, planting seeds and creating a raised bed. He also spoke about herbal teas and general gardening while taking questions. Allison Hephner, far right, introduced the community gardening concept to Winslow a couple of years ago and the city of Winslow donated a location that had shade and water. Other volunteers have donated time and materials to make the garden a reality.