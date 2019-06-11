NASA shows up in Winslow

Each summer, the Winslow Library offers a program of free educational activities for kids. This year, the summer program started with a talk and media presentation on the U.S. space program under National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA). Mary Lara works from Northern Arizona University in the NASA Space Grant for physics and astronomy.
