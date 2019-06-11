Bond Wilson Tech student receives Four Corners Power Plant scholarship

KIRTLAND, N.M. — On May 13, students, faculty and staff at the Bond Wilson Technical Center celebrated their year-end achievements for the 2018-19 school year.

The recognition 80 students who completed coursework at Bond Wilson and six students from NTU’s Dual Credit Industrial Maintenance and Operations (IMO) program.

Arizona Public Services (APS) also awarded student Layne Barton with the Four Corners Power Plant Navajo scholarship and an opportunity to work at the plant after he completes his program requirements.

“This year, the student that demonstrated the work ethic, reliability and academic ability to be successful was offered a college scholarship from the Four Corners Power Plant Navajo Scholarship Program, said Terry Dayish, APS manager, Government Affairs. “In recognition of his hard work, Layne Barton, Kirtland Central High School, was offered the scholarship and accepted by signing a letter of intent with Jeff Jenkins, Plant Manager of Four Corners Power Plant.”

A senior from Kirtland Central High School, Barton completed NTU’s dual credit courses in Industrial Maintenance Operations offered by NTU at the Bond Wilson Technical Center. Barton signed an agreement with APS to receive a $1,500 renewable scholarship with the organization, which can be used at any institution he chooses to complete his degree program. He completed the IMO program requirements at the Bond Wilson Technical center and graduated from Kirtland Central High School on May 25.

“We are excited to celebrate our students’ accomplishments as some of them are either going to be entering the workforce or postsecondary education,” said Milo McMinn, principal of the Bond Wilson Technical Center, an early college academy located in Kirtland, New Mexico. “We are excited for Lane Barton and it’s a first step to providing a pathway into the workforce through our programs at Bond Wilson.”

NTU established a partnership with the Bond Wilson Technical Center over a year ago to offer courses and on-site training with industry partners in the region. The program offered IMO 101 and IMO 102, where students received on-site working experience at the APS plant. At the awards ceremony, six students, including Barton, were awarded craftsman tool sets and recognized for their achievements by the APS administration, NTU and Bond Wilson.

More information about the Industrial Maintenance Operations certificate and the dual credit program at NTU’s instructional site at the Bond Wilson Technical Center is available by contacting Dual Credit Coordinator Freda Joe at fjoe@navajotech.edu.



































Information provided by Navajo Technical University