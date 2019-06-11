Around the Rez: week of June 12

Navajo Nation Human Rights Commission hosting Vehicle Purchasing Seminars: Do's and Don'ts

The Navajo Nation Human Rights Commission in partnership with Navajo Nation Department of Self Reliance are hosting a seminar on Vehicle Purchasing: Do's and Don'ts. Topics include Learn to spot gimmicks, ads to lure you in, Do your homework before you go to any dealer, what to know during your purchase, and after the sale, what should you be concerned of. The seminar sessions will be at the following locations and will be open to the public, due to limited seating at the locations the seminars will be a first come first serve.

When: Tuesday, June 18, 2019

Time: 9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

Where: Farmington Department of Self Reliance Office

710 E. 20th Street, Farmington, New Mexico 87401

When: Wednesday, June 19, 2019

Time: 9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

Where: Crownpoint Department of Self Reliance Office

Lower Point Rd, Hwy 371, Route 9

Dine Family Empowerment Office Complex

Crownpoint, New Mexico 87313

When: Thursday, June 20, 2019

Time: 9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

Where: Gallup Department of Self Reliance Office

2907 East Aztec, Gallup, New Mexico 87301

Fountain of Faith Camp meeting July 1-7 in Tonalea

Fountain of Faith Ministries will hold a camp meeting July 1-7 in Tonalea, Arizona, located at Highway 160, milepost 342 on Indian Route 6262. Monday through Saturday — evening service at 6 p.m. Thursday through Saturday — afternoon service at 2 p.m. July 7 — all church fellowship. Musicians and everyone is welcome to attend.

El Nathan Native Youth Camp in July in Flagstaff

El Nathan Native Youth Camp is scheduled for July 1-5 for middle school children ages 9-13 and July 8-12 for high school students in Flagstaff, Arizona.

More information and to register online is available at www.elnathanyouthcamp.com.

Largest gay Pride festival scheduled for the Navajo Nation June 28-29

Transgender community and LGBTQ+ youth to be honored on June 28-29 when the Navajo Nation gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender, queer and two-spirit community hosts the largest indigenous Pride festival in the country in Window Rock, Arizona.

Community members selected the theme: Diyingo ‘Adánitsiiskees – I am a sacred being – because of all gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender, queer and two-spirit Diné relatives are sacred and should find pride in who they are.

More information for supporters interested in volunteering or learning more about Supporters Diné Pride is available by visiting NavajoNationPride.com or EqualityNavajo.org