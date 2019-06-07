Public Service Announcement: Tates Auto will temporarily open doors to allow customers to pick up cars

PUBLIC SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT

Tates Auto will temporarily open doors to allow customers to pick up their vehicles.

ST. MICHAELS, Ariz. — Tate's Auto representative contacted the Navajo Nation Human Rights Commission ("Commission") and informed the Commission that Tate's Auto will temporarily open the Gallup store location on Monday, June 10, 2019, from 8 a.m. to noon local time and the Holbrook store location on Monday, June 10, 2019 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. local time to allow customers to pick up their vehicles that are locked in the auto services area, body shops and on the parking lots. More information is available by contacting the Commission at (928) 871-7436.

When: Monday, June 10, 2019

Time: 8 a.m. - noon

Where: Gallup Tates Center, 1200 W Jefferson Ave, Gallup, NM 87301

When: Monday, June 10, 2019

Time: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Where: Holbrook Tates Auto Center, 1001 Navajo Blvd, Holbrook, AZ 86025