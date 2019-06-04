Winslow Council meeting approves tentative budget

WINSLOW, Ariz. — The Winslow City Council met May 28 as the Winslow Public Housing Authority prior to their regular council meeting. They approved a resolution approving the change to the fair market rent decrease in the housing choice voucher administrative plan.

The regular council meeting followed and the city manager introduced the new City Attorney Trish Stuhan.

After a call to the public in which a woman complained about garbage problems and a man about the cemetery.

The mayor and council members commented on current events and future agenda items with Councilwoman Samantha Crisp talking about the Community Garden event Sept. 3.

Mayor Thomas McCauley spoke about residents writing letters to urge Congress to vote to require railroads to have at least two people on every train. He also commented on the Rodeo Committee’s June 5 meeting.

There was a presentation on the 2020 census and its importance, a monthly report by Finance Director Elias Jouen and a quarterly report by the Recreation Manager Sandra Knight in which she said that the outdoor swimming pool had opened May 28 and that swimming lessons would begin June 3.

The first of three consideration and action items was a request for assistance from the Winslow High School Raise the Bar Capstone Class for their Clean Winslow event, which had been handled by the city manager’s providing of dumpsters and trash bags.

Next was a public hearing on the tentative budget for fiscal year 2019-20 conducted by the city manager and finance director, which was adopted and approved.