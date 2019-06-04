Tuba City grads celebrate the end of year with gratitude at 2019 graduation

TUBA CITY, Ariz. — Tuba City High School graduated 131 students May 25.

The valedictorian was Meaghan Moran and co-salutatorians were Chanell Barrett and LaKisha Tenorio. A keynote address was provided by former alumna Jamie Roe.

The top 10 students included: Meaghan Moran, Chanell Barrett, LaKisha Tenorio, Alyssa Holiday, Ason Begaye, Marita Begay, Erin Butler, Tristin Sam, Danielle Tee and Daylon John.

The National Honor Society members included all top 10 students as well as: Kailee Adson, Adrian Bitsuie, Adrienne Brown, Zoe Burden, Chloe Curry, Elijah Dodson, Ashleigh Dumler, Shosheena Etsitty, Nizhoni Navaho, Taylor Nelson, Karlene Piestewa, Krishauna Riggs, Stade Riggs, Brandi Sewingyawma, Aaron Simien, DiiZhonia Stanley and Shante Yazzie.

One student, Meaghan Moran, was acknowledged for perfect attendance.

The graduating class thanked their families and loved ones who supported them throughout their years, they also thanked their friends who made school enjoyable and to all their teachers and staff who helped them strive in their education and enriched their lives.

The master of ceremony was Alyssa Holiday, senior class president, and the national anthem was sung by Danielle Tee.

Raye Lynn McCabe, principal at Tuba City High School, congratulated the graduates on a successful four years at Tuba City High School.

“This has been one of the closest groups of students I have witnessed in my 21 years here at TCHS,” she said. “Some of these students started at the high school by taking a math enrichment program the summer before their freshman year. They remained a close and active group, participating in events such as homecoming activities, fundraising activities, senior class trip and finally graduation.”

“I have gotten to know each of these kids throughout their high school years and I can say that graduation week was bittersweet for me as I will miss this group of students,” she added. “I will definitely miss seeing them around the school.”

The senior class officers included: Allyssa Holiday, president; Meaghan Moran, vice president; Erin Butler, secretary; Tristin Sam, treasurer; representatives Chanell Barrett and Seth Dugi; Raini-Skye Rogers, historian; spirit leaders Jacob Coin and Tatum McCabe; and the senior class sponsor was Alvino Sam.