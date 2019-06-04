Navajo Nation celebrates 17th annual Lori Piestewa Navajo Hopi Honor Riders

WINDOW ROCK —On May 23, Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez joined the members of the Navajo Hopi Honor Riders for the start of the four-day 17th annual Lori Piestewa Navajo Hopi Honor Ride in Window Rock, Arizona.

The ride is put together in honor of Gold and Blue Star families and fallen warriors who served the country.

The annual event brought together veterans and volunteers from several states and Canada for the 1,200-mile motorcycle ride through the states of Arizona, Colorado, Utah and New Mexico.

Along the way, the group stopped in several communities to take part in scheduled ceremonies with Gold and Blue Star families to recognize and honor veterans who gave their lives serving and those who serve currently.

This year’s ride includes participants from the states of Virginia, Texas, Tennessee, and California. They were joined by the honorable Clarence Louie, who is the Chief of the Osoyoos Indian Band in Canada. This marked the fourth year that Chief Louie had taken part in the honor ride.

Former Council Delegate and current Fort Defiance Chapter President Larry Anderson, provided a blessing for the safety of the riders and Navajo Hopi Honor Riders President Bobby Martin provided remarks and safety tips for the riders. Council Delegate Wilson C. Stewart, Jr. also offered his well wishes and words of encouragement to the riders.

“We thank Chief Louie and all of the honor riders for volunteering their time and resources for this great event, and we look forward to welcoming back to the capital of the Navajo Nation in a few days,” Lizer said.

The motorcycle riders concluded the honor ride at a closing ceremony on Sunday at the Veterans Memorial Park in Window Rock.

Information provided by the Office of the President and Vice President