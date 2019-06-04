Native drumming rocks Winslow

Beginning May 29, Native drummers in Winslow will perform for two hours every Wednesday. The event is free for all and Native dancers will accompany the drums. One drumming group was New Boyz, who are from Teetso, Arizona and the lead singer is Layton Tapaha. The group brought a small apprentice to help them play.
