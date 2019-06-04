Kelly Haven represents Nation at Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington D.C.

FORT DEFIANCE, Ariz. — Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez congratulated 13-year-old Kelly Haven, who proudly represented the Navajo Nation in the 2019 Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington D.C.

In March, Nez attended the Navajo Nation Spelling Bee where Haven, originally from Fort Defiance, Arizona and a student at Tséhootsooí Middle School, won the title after 106 rounds of tough competition. Her victory in March marked her third consecutive Navajo Nation Spelling Bee championship.

“Vice President Myron Lizer and I are very proud of Kelly Haven for competing at the highest level with students across the country. She is a great example for all of our youth. We congratulate her and thank her for representing our great Navajo Nation,” Nez said.

The 2019 Scripps National Spelling Bee ended May 30 with eight co-champions being crowned after 20 rounds of competition.

Information provided by the Office of the President and Vice President