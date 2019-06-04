HEEF announces search for new board members

The Hopi Education Endowment Fund (HEEF) announced that they are now accepting nominations of individuals to serve on the HEEF Board. As a charitable, non-profit program of the Hopi Tribe, the HEEF was created and organized for the purpose of growing and safeguarding a perpetual source of funding to provide educational opportunities and support to Hopi students of all ages.

HEEF Board members play a vital role in providing guidance, support and direction to the HEEF staff to carry forward the mission of the organization “Cultivating and nurturing the future our Hopi people through education by growing and safeguarding a perpetual source of funding.” Individuals, both Hopi and non-Hopi, interested in sharing their expertise, talents, and resources to help further the HEEF mission are encouraged to consider becoming a member or nominating an individual to the board.

Nominating Committee Chairperson, Dr. Tsianina Lomawaima explained that any member of the Hopi Tribe or current HEEF members are eligible to nominate a candidate for Board membership. Self-nominations are also accepted. She further shared that members serve a three -year term and are asked to serve on one of the Standing Committees of the organization.

Service as a Board Member means different things to each member. Outgoing HEEF Member Janet Regner shared, “Being a HEEF Board member has been one of my life’s most precious honors. I have witnessed and supported the deep commitment of Hopi to nurture the future of its people through education. If you have ever dreamt of offering your talents in order to help leave a legacy, HEEF is that organization.”

More information about the HEEF can be found on the website at www.hopieducationfund.org or by calling LuAnn Leonard, executive director at 928-734-2275. To nominate an individual or self-nominate go to https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/WL32V6Z to fill out a nomination form. Nominations close June 24, 2019.



The Hopi Education Endowment Fund was established for the purpose of raising funds for college scholarships. As a non-gaming tribe, the future of Hopi is entwined with the diligent work of the HEEF to raise funds to grow the endowment into a long-lasting funding source for Hopi students.