Around the Rez: week of June 5

El Nathan Native Youth Camp in July in Flagstaff

El Nathan Native Youth Camp is scheduled for July 1-5 for middle school children ages 9-13 and July 8-12 for high school students in Flagstaff, Arizona.

More information and to register online is available at www.elnathanyouthcamp.com.

Largest gay Pride scheduled for the Navajo Nation June 28-29

Transgender community and LGBTQ+ youth to be honored on June 28-29 when the Navajo Nation gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender, queer and two-spirit community hosts the largest indigenous Pride in the country in Window Rock, Arizona.

To mark its 50th anniversary, all events will acknowledge and honor transgender women of color and the Stonewall riots that occurred in New York City.

Organizers from Diné Pride have announced a two-day celebration that includes a Diné LGBTQ+ symposium, welcome reception with queer showcase, 5K color run, Pride festival at the Window Rock Veterans Memorial Park and an after-party in Gallup, New Mexico.

Community members selected the theme: Diyingo ‘Adánitsiiskees – I am a sacred being – because of all gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender, queer and two-spirit Diné relatives are sacred and should find pride in who they are.

More information for supporters interested in volunteering or learning more about Supporters Diné Pride is available by visiting NavajoNationPride.com or EqualityNavajo.org

A Navajo ranch to ranch ministry

A good news trail ride is set for June 11-14 from Leupp Ranch Hand Ministry to Page A6 Ranch in memory of the late Rev. Alvin Tso. The ride starts at Leupp Ranch with a 6 a.m. breakfast and to be in Page June 14. Leupp Ranch 1.5 miles north of Navajo Route 15, west of the old El Paso Station. Look for the ranch sign and follow car road dust.

More information is available from Tom Watson at 928-522-4478.

The Page camp meeting is June 13-15 with speakers Jim Cody and Daniel Smiley. The A6 Ranch is east of Page on Route 98, past the Navajo Generating Station. Tso was an ordained minister and worked with the Nazarene Church at Leupp, LeChee, St. Michaels, Nazlini and Forest Lake. He and his wife, Margie, of more than 60 years raised nine children, says its website.

Navajo Camp meeting June 9-14

Flagstaff Mission to the Navajos (FMN) planned its Family Camp 2019 for June 9-14 from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. The camp takes place at El Nathan Converence Center, 3910 E. Paso, northwest of Flagstaff Mall (turn north by Pizza Hut). Eighteen Navajo Bible churches and others are involved as hosts, providing refreshments, nursery and cleanup. Morning and evening devotions in Navajo and English are with Jesse Billy, Irvinson Jones, Matthew Noble and the College Park Church of Indianapolis, Indiana.

Mens and women’s craft and Navajo readings are from 1-4 p.m. daily. Lunch and dinner are provided, with a potluck June 14. The annual event started in 1935 “with two summer Bible camps for Navajo sheep herding children. A boys and girls camp reach families with the good news of Jesus Christ,” says its website. Came and conferences grew out of that and churches began across the reservation.

More information about Flagstaff Mission to the Navajos is available by calling (928) 774-7332/2802 or El Nathan at (928) 863-0845.

Sumi’nungwa Hopi Festival at First Mesa Sept. 21-22

A Sumi’nungwa Hopi Festival is scheduled for September 21-22 at First Mesa on the Hopi Reservation.



The weekend will consist of Native American Arts and Craft booths, as well as food booths. Peddlers Permit and Food Handlers Cards is required. The highlight will be the Social Dances that will occur throughout each day. This is open to all Social Dance Groups. New this year, is the addition of a 10K & 5K run. Open to all male & female running enthusiasts.

The fee for a space is $20 per vendor, per day and is on a first come, first served basis. A deadline for submission of vendor applications has been set for Thursday, Sept. 19 at 5 p.m. Applications will not be accepted once the deadline has passed. Vendors are encouraged to set up starting at 8 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 20. Each vendor will be assigned a space. Space size is 10 X 10. Selection of own space will not be permitted.

DHD Events, the sponsor’s intent is to bring everyone together to reinforce a lasting bond between people and in doing so, recognizing that everyone is connected in one way or another. The event is open to everyone. All walks of life. It is also an alcohol and drug free event.

Lodging is available at the Hopi Cultural Center Motel (928) 734-2401 and at the Moencopi Legacy Inn & Suites in Moencopi (928) 283-5400. A campsite area is also available at the Honyumptewa residence.