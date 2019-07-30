Watching from above as fire burns the mountain

Editor's note: Duane Allen Humeyestewa shares his gratitude and thoughts on the Museum Fire and firefighting efforts on the fire.
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — The Museum Fire in Flagstaff evolved into a rapidly growing fire that crossed up and over the back of Mt. Elden. Close to 2,000 acres have burned so far, and the containment is a continuous work in progress.
From all the images and videos it’s eerily beautiful yet striking when you consider how powerful and sacred the fire feels.
It’s restorative in nature — and there will no doubt be a long, graceful healing and growth process — but we have to acknowledge the symbiotic relationship between the protectors of the peaks and human helpers of the lands. It will take a unified spirit and many prayers to recover from the scorched earth on the mountains.
This is to commemorate all those first responders, fire fighters and hot shots who continue to serve and protect on the ground.
