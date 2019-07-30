Standing Horse Drum Group peform through the summer

During the summer months on most Wednesday evenings, Standing Horse Drum Group can be heard playing in downtown Winslow. The drum group performs at Route 66 Park from 7-9 p.m.(Todd Roth/NHO)

  • Originally Published: July 30, 2019 11:03 a.m.

    • During the summer months on most Wednesday evenings, Standing Horse Drum Group can be heard playing in downtown Winslow. The drum group performs at Route 66 Park from 7-9 p.m.

    On July 24, a young dancer dressed up to display her dance steps. (Todd Roth/NHO)

    Comments

