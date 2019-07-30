Native Arts and Cultures Foundation now accepting applications for Mentor Artist Fellows

The Native Arts and Cultures Foundation’s mission is to promote the revitalization, appreciation and perpetuation of American Indian, Alaska Native and Native Hawaiian arts and cultures through grant making, convening and advocacy.

The NACF Mentor Artist Fellowship is a regional artist project award of $30,000, and is focused in the Upper Midwest, Pacific Northwest, and Southwest regions of the United States.

The Fellowship is open to established American Indian and Alaska Native artists of 10 years or more who want to mentor an emerging American Indian or Alaska Native artist apprentice for a period of fifteen months in either the Traditional or Contemporary Visual Arts categories.

The mentoring period is April 1, 2020 through June 30, 2021.

Eligible applicants must be at least a five-year resident of, and enrolled in a federally or state-recognized American Indian tribe or Alaska Native corporation that is located in one of the following states: Alaska, Arizona, Idaho, Minnesota, Montana, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oregon, South Dakota, Southern California (Imperial, Kern, Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, and Ventura counties), Washington, or Wisconsin.

More information and a description of the program and application is available by visiting https://www.nativeartsandcultures.org/maf-open-call. Eligible artists may apply for the fellowship online until 5:00 p.m. Pacific Time on Sept. 30.