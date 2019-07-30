Ice cream social closes out summer library events in Winslow

On July 18, Winslow Library held its last summer event. More than 30 people were happy to participate, with the outside temperature around 100 degrees. Linda Chambers was the leader on all library summer events this year.
An ice cream social was enjoyed July 18 at the Winslow Library. (Todd Roth/NHO)
