Hopi athletic trainer wins award

SECOND MESA, Ariz. — Alyssa Fredericks, Hopi Junior Senior High School’s (HJSHS) head athletic trainer, received the Varsity Brands Most Spirited Athletic Trainer Award by Varsity Brands’ Regional Director Anne Marie Rye July 15 during the Governing Board Meeting at HJSHS.

Fredericks was selected from a field of over 1,000 applicants.

“When I received the notice that I did win, I felt a sense of relief and happiness that the work we are doing here on Hopi is slowly making a difference,” Fredericks said.

Fredericks is an alumna of HJSHS and works part time. She is the only certified athletic trainer on the Hopi Reservation. Being recognized by the school board was a way to advocate for her work and receive name recognition.

Fredericks enjoys working with high school students and has developed a Sports Medicine Club for students who are interested in the medical field.

The Sports Medicine Club also helps students determine what classes they need to pursue higher learning that will encourage them to come home and serve their communities.

Fredericks received her Master of Science at A.T. Still University and then attended Fort Lewis College and received her Bachelor of Arts.

Fredericks had some advice for students following their paths.

“Be proactive and if you’re passionate about it, don’t be afraid to be the first,” Fredericks said.