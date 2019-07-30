Clear Creek Days draws a crowd at McHood Park

McHood City Park, located five miles south of Winslow on Route 99 sported two full days of paddling races during Clear Creek Days July 20 and 21.
Cleer Creek Days Celebrated In Winslow
Tommy dukes, Katastrophic, Alena Chavez and Enormodome made live musical performances July 21. Food for sale was prepared on site and various floating equipment was made available for rent. The event offered off-site parking with shuttle buses continuously available. The event was made possible by the city of Winslow, Winslow Chamber of Commerce, Winslow Rotary Club and many volunteers.
