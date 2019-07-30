Around the Rez: week of July 31

Southwest Navajo camp meeting Aug. 8-11

The Round Cedar Nazarene Church invites all to its annual camp meeting Aug. 8-11, 17 miles southwest of Leupp.

Church signs are on Navajo Route 15 near milepost 1 and another one farther east.

More information is available by calling (928)458-6648.

Vocation Bible School and youth services are included in the four-day event. Eddie Jones and Dan Smith of Leupp Nazarene Church speak at 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday respectively. Pastor Raymond Long is scheduled at 9:30 a.m. Saturday along with Randy Chatto at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday school begins at 9:30 a.m. and service at 10:30 a.m.

Bring Navajo books and testimonies and camping tents. We’ll feed you good, too.The theme is II Corinthians.

Western Navajo Bible Fellowship August camp meetings

Aug. 2-3: Kayenta Bible Church at 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Aug. 8-10: Tuba City First Baptist Church (time not listed)

Aug. 10: Grand Falls Bible Church — Sharon Gordy Memorial Singspiration at 10 a.m.

Aug. 16-17 Rock Ridge camp meeting at Joe Lee and Betty Begay’s residence, Friday 5 p.m., Saturday, all day.

Aug. 30-31: Cameron — Lawrence K. Gordy memorial camp meeting, Highway 160, milepost 451.

Job Fair in Window Rock Aug. 9

The Navajo Department of Workforce Development is putting on a job fair Aug. 9 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Navajo Nation Museum in Window Rock, 264 and Loop Road. More information is available from Alvin Smith at (505) 786-2155 or Janis Damon (928) 871-7707.

Annual Singspiration Aug. 10 in Leupp

The David and Gordy families are sponsoring the annual memorial Singspiration at Grand Falls Bible Church Aug. 10 starting at 10 a.m. (MST). The church, pastored by Bill David, is one mile north of Leupp Road, east of the Navajo Reservation line. More information is available by calling (928) 699-3513.

Central Agency Fair Aug. 19-25 in Chinle

The Central Agency Fair is being held August 19-25, in Chinle, Arizona. The CAF Committee will be meeting at the following dates amd locations in Chinle through the month of July: July 10 at 10 a.m. at Chinle Nursing Home; July 11 at 10 a.m. at Thunderbird; and July 18 at 10 a.m. at Chinle Nursing Home.

Sumi’nungwa Hopi Festival at First Mesa Sept. 21-22

A Sumi’nungwa Hopi Festival is scheduled for September 21-22 at First Mesa on the Hopi Reservation.



The weekend will consist of Native American Arts and Craft booths, as well as food booths. Peddlers Permit and Food Handlers Cards are required. The highlight will be the Social Dances that will occur throughout each day. This is open to all Social Dance Groups. New this year, is the addition of a 10K & 5K run. Open to all male & female running enthusiasts.

The fee for a space is $20 per vendor, per day and is on a first come, first served basis. A deadline for submission of vendor applications has been set for Thursday, Sept. 19 at 5 p.m. Applications will not be accepted once the deadline has passed. Vendors are encouraged to set up starting at 8 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 20. Each vendor will be assigned a space. Space size is 10 X 10. Selection of own space will not be permitted.

DHD Events, the sponsor’s intent is to bring everyone together to reinforce a lasting bond between people and in doing so, recognizing that everyone is connected in one way or another. The event is open to everyone. All walks of life. It is also an alcohol and drug free event.

Lodging is available at the Hopi Cultural Center Motel (928) 734-2401 and at the Moencopi Legacy Inn & Suites in Moencopi (928) 283-5400. A campsite area is also available at the Honyumptewa residence.

More information in general and about vendor applications is available by calling (928) 737-0174 or (928) 206-6095.



The Natwani Coalition is accepting funding proposals for grant program

The Natwani Coalitiion is accepting funding proposals for the 2019 local food producers, farmers, growers and rachers community grant pgrogram.

A total of $37,500.00 will be available. Each grant award may vary between $500 — $2,000. The grant will be open in cycles, depending on the applicant’s readiness to apply.

The Natwani Coalition is also accepting funding proposals for the 2019 Partnership Capacity Building Grant.

A total of $150,000 will be available. Each grant award may vary between $10,000 — $25,000. The grant will be open in cycles, depending on the organization/program’s readiness to apply.

All project funding must be utilized and a final project report is due by Sept. 30, 2019. Proposal applications will be reviewed by an independent committee with the most promising projects selected for funding. Proposed projects should be based on the Hopi reservation and include the Hopi and Tewa communities.

More information about grant guidelines and grant applications is available by visiting www.natwanicoalition.org or email thonani@hopifoundation.org or visiting the office at 110 Main Street, Kykotsmovi, Arizona.

Monthly meeting of Winslow Chapter of NAACP meets every fourth Sunday

The monthly meetings of the Winslow Chapter of the NAACP are every fourth Sunday at 5 p.m. at the Winslow Fire Station, located on the corner of East 3rd Street and Taylor. All are welcome. Refreshments will be served. More information is available by calling (928) 587-1980 or by email at branchwinslow@gmail.com