Social media concerns over suspicious white vans on Nation under investigation by Navajo Police

WINDOW ROCK – The Navajo Police Department under the leadership of Navajo Police Chief Phillip Francisco, said they are actively addressing concerns from the Navajo public stemming from social media posts regarding white vans in various communities that appear suspicious.

“The Office of the President and Vice President is in communication with the Division of Public Safety and the Navajo Police Department regarding inquiries and concerns of our people,” said Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez. “We take these concerns from the public very serious and we always encourage everyone to be aware of their surroundings and to keep a watchful eye on your children.”

In one situation, in the community of Tonalea, the Navajo Police Department stated that they responded to concerns over a white van traveling on a local road, which turned out to be a local church group that had rented the van to conduct group church activities in the area.

In another case, a white van was found to be abandoned and was towed on the evening of July 23 – no suspicious activity is suspected at this time.

In the community of Red Lake, reports of a missing person in relation to a white van was investigated, however the reports were found to be unsubstantiated and the person was found in Flagstaff

"To effectively investigate these cases, we want the public to call the district police departments to report any suspicious activities. We value the public's proactive approach in noticing suspicious activities in their community, however, we ask you call the police if you feel unsafe. Reports made on social media creates challenges in obtaining and verifying information regarding these reported activities," Francisco said. "Social media is not the preferred method of reporting suspected criminal activities and is not a monitored 24/7 platform."





The public may contact local police district at the following phone numbers to report any incidents or concerns:

Window Rock Police District: (928) 871-6113 ext. 6114

Chinle Police District: (928) 674-2111 ext. 2112

Crownpoint Police District: (505) 786-2050 ext. 2051

Dilkon Police District: (928) 657-8075

Kayenta Police District: (928) 697-5600

Shiprock Police District: (505) 368-1350 ext. 1351

Tuba City Police District: (928) 283-3111 ext. 3112