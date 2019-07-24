Navajo Nation offers support and assistance for Museum Fire efforts

WINDOW ROCK – Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez and Vice President Myron Lizer are cautioning Navajo residents of potential risks such as smoke inhalation, flooding, telecommunications issues, or other factors related to the ongoing Museum Fire in Flagstaff, which is located in close proximity to several Navajo communities.

On July 23, Nez along with Council Delegates Nathaniel Brown and Thomas Walker, Jr. attended a community meeting at Flagstaff High School in Flagstaff, where they offered their support and assistance to emergency first responders, local residents and others who are impacted by the Museum Fire.

On July 24, officials reported that the fire was 10-percent contained with no reported loss of lives or loss of structures related to the fire. It has currently burned around 1,887 acres.

In coordination with Coconino County Supervisor Lena Fowler, Nez called for a meeting July 23 with the Division of Public Safety, Navajo Police Department, Department of Emergency Management, Department of Health, Division of Community Development, Division of Natural Resources, Office of Telecommunications Regulatory Commission and Navajo Tribal Utility Authority to discuss the status of the fire and to assess any potential impacts on nearby Navajo communities.

“The Navajo Nation stands ready to assist if needed. Many of our Navajo people reside in and near the city of Flagstaff, so it’s important that we be proactive in assessing any potential health and safety risks associated with the Museum Fire. The U.S. Weather Service anticipates heavy rainfall that may add to the risk of flooding,” said Nez, who also offered a special thank you to the Navajo helitack crew that is assigned to the Museum Fire and to the Navajo Interagency Hotshot Crew that is fighting fires in other locations.

Navajo Nation Department of Health Executive Director Dr. Jill Jim, also cautions those with breathing and respiratory issues to remain indoors to minimize exposure to smoke from the fire and to check on those who are elderly and disabled. She added that Community Health Representatives are on standby to offer assistance for elderly and disabled if needed.

Nez directed Office of Telecommunications Regulatory Commission Executive Director Christopher Becenti to monitor and to provide updates on potential impacts to cellular phone services and telecommunications for emergency first responders.

“As the Museum Fire continues, residents must remain alert and ready in the event they may have to evacuate or take other precautionary measures,” Nez said. “We appreciate the hard work and coordination of all the officials that is taking place to protect people, residences, and our communities.”

The Nez-Lizer administration offers prayers for everyone who is affected by the Museum Fire and for the safety of first responders. Those who may need assistance from a Community Health Representatives through the Navajo Department of Health should call (928) 551-7676.

More information and updates are available at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6450. Questions may also be directed to the Emergency Operations Center at (928) 213-2990.

Information provided by the Office of the President and Vice President