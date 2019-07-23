Winslow youth receive gardening skills workshop

Winslow Community Garden hosted Lisa Reidhead from University of Arizona July 17 to talk to children about growing plants.
Reidhead told children what plants needs to grow and stay alive and gave each child a wood block with a red pepper plant to grow. She also toured the garden, showing children examples of plants and plant growth. Linda Chambers was the Winslow point person for this event.
Comments
