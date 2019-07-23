Winslow Fire Department makes it rain as summer draws to an end

Children play in the “rain” from a Winslow Fire Department engine during an open house for first responders in Winslow July 9. (Todd Roth/NHO)

  • Originally Published: July 23, 2019 10:22 a.m.

    Children explore a fire engine as a Winslow firefighter watches July 9. (Todd Roth/NHO)

    First responders opened emergency vehicles for tours and the fire department cranked up water hoses for local children to enjoy. Responders were parked in the back of the Winslow Library.

