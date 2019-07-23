Winslow Fire Department makes it rain as summer draws to an end

Children play in the “rain” from a Winslow Fire Department engine during an open house for first responders in Winslow July 9.
First responders opened emergency vehicles for tours and the fire department cranked up water hoses for local children to enjoy. Responders were parked in the back of the Winslow Library.
