Twin Arrows holds job fair in Winslow

Twin Arrows hosted a job fair in Winslow July 9 and July 12 at the Visitors Center on Second Street.
IT Supervisor Lucinda Williams from Twin Arrows and staff were on hand to process applications on-line and in real-time. On July 12, there were around 18 people working on applications and interviews at 10:45 a.m.
