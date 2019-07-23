Budenholzer family honored

HOLBROOK, Ariz. — Several generations of the Budenholzer family returned to Holbrook for the dedication of the floor of the gym, which will be named for Vince Budenholzer.

Vince Budenholzer coached the Holbrook Roadrunners for more than 20 years, winning the Arizona State Championship in 1971 and his teams were the runner ups in 1968 and 1974. He retired with 323 wins and 161 losses in his career. He was inducted into the Arizona Coaches Hall of Fame in 2005.

Mike Budenholzer played for his father and went on to play college ball and eventually got into coaching in the National Basketball Association. He had success with the Atlanta Hawks and the Milwaukee Bucks and played professionally in Denmark after college.