Winslow council accepts $16,000 grant for DUI/impaired driving mitigation

WINSLOW, Ariz. — Winslow City Council accepted a Governor’s Office of Highway Safety Grant in the amount of $16,000 to accept equipment and funding for DUI/Impaired Driving related material and supplies and equipment for FY2019 during its July 9 meeting.

Additionally, the introduction of three new employees at the Little Colorado Medical Facility was the highlight of the meeting. Jack Dempsey, CEO of Winslow’s Little Colorado Medical Center, introduced Dr. Julie Williams and Nurse Practitioners Allison Taranto and Emma Gibbs, all of whom have ties to the area and are valuable additions to the staff and the community.

During the meeting, Winslow Mayor Thomas McCauley and council members commented on current events and future agenda items including the produce market, a new high school principal, the Fourth of July holiday and upcoming events — Clear Creek Days and Laguna Days.

A proclamation was read declaring July 21-22 as Clear Creek Cays in the city of Winslow and July 26-27 as Laguna Colony Days.

There were verbal reports by City Manager John Barkley on current city activities in which he spoke about water rights and the city’s concern.



A quarterly court report was given by Justice of the Peace B.J. Little and a quarterly hospital report was given in which new personnel were introduced.

The consent calendar resulted in approvals of 13 items, the check register, minutes of the June 25 council meetings, appointment of Julian Davis and Jasmine Castro as youth/ex officio arts council members, extension of termination dates of the Economic Development Advisory Committee and the Rodeo Exploratory Advisory Committee to November 29.

Additional approvals included an intergovernmental agreement (IGA) between the Arizona Department of Public Safety and the city of Winslow for the Gang and Immigration Intelligence Team Enforcement Mission State Gang Task Force. A resolution approving an amendment to the IGA for employment of a magistrate clerk was delayed until September 10 and a resolution was read calling a special election November 5 amending the Winslow City Charter to amend dates in the city charter for the holding of primary and general elections to conform to state law.

Two consideration and action items were heard — the Just Cruis’n Car Club’s request for assistance for the 25th Annual Car Show to be held Oct. 4-5 and an ordinance to approve and adopt the property tax levy and declaring an emergency. Both items were approved.